Seantrel Henderson out for year, Kevin Johnson out a while

The Texans lost Sunday’s game to the Patriots and they lost their right tackle for the season in the process.

Seantrel Henderson left the game in the first quarter and a report said he broke a bone in his ankle. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said on Monday, per multiple reporters, that Henderson will have surgery to repair his injury and will not return in 2018 as a result of the injury.

The Texans brought Henderson in this offseason in hopes of improving their line play. They moved Julie'n Davenport from the left side after Henderson’s injury and put third-round pick Martinas Rankin in at left tackle.

Cornerback Kevin Johnson left Sunday’s game with a concussion. Johnson also suffered a concussion in the preseason and O’Brien said that Johnson will be out for a while after the latest head injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Johnson is expected to miss at least four weeks and may be a candidate for injured reserve.