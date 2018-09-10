Seantrel Henderson’s injury will hit him hard in the wallet

Getty Images

The bad news for Texans tackle Seantrel Henderson is that he’s out for the year. The worse news is that he’s out $1.4 million.

Henderson has a base salary of $1.2 million this year, and per-game roster bonuses totaling $1.5 million. He earned Sunday’s payment, but he’ll lose the next 15, costing him little more than $1.4 million.

Henderson, a seventh-round pick in the 2014 draft, signed with the Texans after becoming a free agent in March. He has 35 career appearances and 28 starts.

The one-year contract expires after the 2018 season, making Henderson eligible to hit the market again in 2019.