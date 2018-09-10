Titans put Delanie Walker on IR, hope for best on Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

The Titans knew last night the news wasn’t good on Delanie Walker, after he was carted off the field in an air cast. But they’re hoping the news on their quarterback is better.

Monday, they placed the veteran tight end on injured reserve, and coach Mike Vrabel said he would have surgery in the coming days.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, the Titans have added tight end MyCole Pruitt off the Texans practice squad to fill the roster spot of Walker.

The other news seems to be better, as Vrabel said they were “hopeful we’ll get a good report back” on Mariota.

Mariota left yesterday’s loss to the Dolphins with an elbow injury. He was replaced by backup Blaine Gabbert, and Vrabel said the team would look at the possibility of adding a third quarterback.

Also, left tackle Taylor Lewan is in the concussion protocol, after being hit on a blind-side block on an interception.