Trumaine Johnson heads to locker room

The Jets paid cornerback Trumaine Johnson a handsome sum to join the team as a free agent this offseason and he made his first big play in his first half with the team.

Johnson picked off Matthew Stafford inside the Jets’ 25-yard-line territory to momentarily kill a promising Lions drive. Johnson returned the ball about 10 yards before getting leveled by Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay with a clean, hard hit and losing the football.

Golladay recovered to give the Lions another chance, but Detroit went backward and Matt Prater was short from 56 yards on a field goal attempt. That leaves the Jets up 10-7, but they may not have Johnson for the rest of the evening’s proceedings.

He was taken off the field after the hit from Golladay and went to the blue medical tent for a moment before heading to the locker room.