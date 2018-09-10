Vikings sign Bryan Witzmann, place Aviante Collins on IR

Getty Images

The Vikings made a change to their offensive line group on Monday.

Tackle Aviante Collins is headed to injured reserve after missing the season opener due to an elbow injury. Guard Bryan Witzmann will take his place on the 53-man roster.

Witzmann was most recently with the Chiefs and made their initial 53-man roster out of camp before being waived when the team acquired center Austin Reiter. He made 13 starts for them last season and appeared in 27 games over the last two years.

Collins landed with the Vikings after going undrafted in 2017. He played in three games last season.

Witzmann will join Danny Isidora and second-round pick Brian O'Neill as depth options up front in Minnesota. Brett Jones will likely join them once Pat Elflein is given the green light to return to game action.