Yes, Nathan Peterman may start again

Nathan Peterman may end up eating some hair of the dog on Sunday.

Last year, Peterman’s first start became a disaster, with five picks in one half against the Chargers — and a bizarro passer rating for the game. This year, Peterman may face the Chargers in Week Two, despite Sunday’s sequel at Baltimore to Peterman’s debut as a starter.

Bills coach Sean McDermott hasn’t ruled out giving Peterman what would be his fourth career start on Sunday against the Chargers. (Peterman won last year’s snow globe game against the Colts, throwing 10 passes and completing five.) Via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW, McDermott has yet to decide on a starter for Week Two. Asked how he could justify going with Peterman again, McDermott said the blame for Sunday’s 47-3 blowout spreads widely to everyone on the team.

The unspoken truth likely continues to be that the Bills aren’t ready to throw rookie Josh Allen to the wolves, that however bad it would be with Peterman, it could be worse with Allen. And with Allen, there’s a chance that one or two or more rough outings could ruin him.

For the offense, the root of the problem continues to be the offensive line. With Eric Wood, Richie Incognito, and Cordy Glenn gone, the Bills simply can’t buy time for any quarterback.

Regardless, Peterman continues to be not ready to play in the NFL. His passer rating on Sunday was 0.0. If that continues, the league had better hope arbitrator Stephen Burbank isn’t paying attention.