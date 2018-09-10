Yes, Nathan Peterman may start again

September 10, 2018
Nathan Peterman may end up eating some hair of the dog on Sunday.

Last year, Peterman’s first start became a disaster, with five picks in one half against the Chargers — and a bizarro passer rating for the game. This year, Peterman may face the Chargers in Week Two, despite Sunday’s sequel at Baltimore to Peterman’s debut as a starter.

Bills coach Sean McDermott hasn’t ruled out giving Peterman what would be his fourth career start on Sunday against the Chargers. (Peterman won last year’s snow globe game against the Colts, throwing 10 passes and completing five.) Via Joe Buscaglia of WKBW, McDermott has yet to decide on a starter for Week Two. Asked how he could justify going with Peterman again, McDermott said the blame for Sunday’s 47-3 blowout spreads widely to everyone on the team.

The unspoken truth likely continues to be that the Bills aren’t ready to throw rookie Josh Allen to the wolves, that however bad it would be with Peterman, it could be worse with Allen. And with Allen, there’s a chance that one or two or more rough outings could ruin him.

For the offense, the root of the problem continues to be the offensive line. With Eric Wood, Richie Incognito, and Cordy Glenn gone, the Bills simply can’t buy time for any quarterback.

Regardless, Peterman continues to be not ready to play in the NFL. His passer rating on Sunday was 0.0. If that continues, the league had better hope arbitrator Stephen Burbank isn’t paying attention.

43 responses to “Yes, Nathan Peterman may start again

  13. I understood why the Packers kept Aaron Rodgers on the bench when they had Brett Favre. Peterman playing ahead of Josh Allen should get the coach fired, unless he quickly comes to his senses. Ask Jeff Fisher.

  15. Well he was facing the Elite #1 Ravens defense, so maybe against a normal opponent he’d be better.

  19. Going to be a long, long season no matter who starts at QB, worst OL for pass protection I have ever seen. McDermott is right about one thing, it was an ugly performance all the way around, the defense was awful too. Only two bright spots I saw was the new punter, minus the messed up snap and our new rookie LB Edumands. The rest of it was garbage. The worst opening day game I ever saw in my life as a Bills fan. I figured they would take a step back this year, but didn’t think it would be this bad. Not sure we will win a single game, we won’t if they play like they did yesterday. I’m really not sure who to throw out there, maybe you have no option to just throw out Allen and let him take his lumps and load up next year in the draft. The WR’s didn’t get much separation yesterday either. I know the OL is really bad, but I watched the tape back and Peterman did have time to throw a few times, but he just looked like he didn’t want to pull the trigger. With that said, I’m not sure any QB can have a great game until they get that OL fixed. They didn’t even have a running game yesterday, that doesn’t help any young QB. Going to be a very long year, but they are still my Bills, love them, always will. Won’t be any easier this Sunday against the Chargers. Only good thing is it’s a home game, but really don’t think that matters, can’t see them winning, period.

  20. I would give him one more chance. He was by far the best QB in camp, there must have been a reason for that. That game was the perfect storm. A bad team around Peterman, a prepared and motivated Ravens team and lousy weather All made for a long day for the Bills. I like Allen as much as the next guy, but Allen, even though he was more exciting didn’t really do much better against the Ravens 2nd and 3rd stringers and a more passive defense. The facts are that this team is going nowhere and give the rookie time to learn before throwing him to the wolves.

  22. Peterman should start against the Chargers. If he doesn’t play a lot better than he did against Baltimore he should be benched.

  23. jkossrt says:

    September 10, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    I would give him one more chance. He was by far the best QB in camp, there must have been a reason for that. That game was the perfect storm. A bad team around Peterman, a prepared and motivated Ravens team and lousy weather All made for a long day for the Bills. I like Allen as much as the next guy, but Allen, even though he was more exciting didn’t really do much better against the Ravens 2nd and 3rd stringers and a more passive defense. The facts are that this team is going nowhere and give the rookie time to learn before throwing him to the wolves.

    —–

    Give him 2 more chances unless you want Allen’s first start to be against the Vikings.

  25. sammyias says:
    September 10, 2018 at 4:59 pm
    Colin Kaepernick should get a call … If he can win in Buffalo, it would prove collusion really did happen.
    ——————————–
    If he can win in Buffalo it would also prove that miracles do happen

  26. I’m an Eagles fan but from the outside looking in, it is Beane the GM who needs to be fired. The guy who invested zero in your offensive line while trading away many draft picks for a QB who isn’t NFL ready. And he traded McCarron because he couldn’t even beat out Peterman, who is terrible.

  27. This is project don’t get etc Allen killed. Should have kept McCarron who wasn’t great but isn’t this bad.

    Also to correct the article, he didn’t win the Snow game and. He got knocked out and Joe Webb won it in amazing fashion.

    Let’s also not forget Peterman ending the playoff game last year. Incomplete pass, fumble that went outs of bounds (thankfully) and an interception to end the game.

  29. This may be the worst run franchise in the NFL right now. Let’s recap their last 6 months –

    1) Get rid of Tyrod Taylor, who is a competent game-manager and someone who could have held the starting QB spot until a rookie was ready
    2) Sign AJ McCarron as a free agent QB
    3) Draft Josh Allen as the new franchise QB
    4) Trade mid-round pick for Corey Coleman
    5) Cut Corey Coleman and AJ McCarron
    6) Turn reins of offense over to Nathan Peterman, who may be the worst QB on any NFL roster because Josh Allen is not ready
    7) Get humiliated in season opener against the Ravens

  31. They will ruin Allen if they trot him out behind that O line. Best to let peterman take his lumps. The sacrificial lamb. How happy do you think Mccarron is to be out of there??

  33. Sean McDermott doesn’t know what he’s doing. The Bills skated to the playoffs last year with the players assembled by Doug Whaley and Rex Ryan. He was desperate to make the team his own, which is why he was constantly looking to jettison Tyrod Taylor. Well, it’s his team now and it’s a complete dumpster fire. Nathan Peterman can’t even do better than a 0.0 QB rating and Josh Allen struggled with accuracy against competition in the Mountain West in college. Bills fans better stock up on alcohol to get them through the season.

  34. Read Carefully – Peterman is not an NFL quarterback. I know he’s a nice guy, is a married Christian but HE IS NOT AN NFL QUARTERBACK. He has his MBA!!! Go enjoy life and be a great business man. This is ridiculous. McDermot is not cut out to be an NFL head coach.

  35. “I would give him one more chance. He was by far the best QB in camp, there must have been a reason for that.”

    Because they don’t game plan for inexperienced, weak armed QBs in the preseason. He also only faced starters once…and it was the first game which Carolina may or may not have been putting in their best effort. It’s still possible he’s not THAT terrible. But what is crystal clear, he’s not any good. There’s no point in playing Peterman again…ever if they can help it.

  36. The Bills are beyond awful. Tom Brady couldn’t get a pass off behind that line. (And could imagine TB on the sidelines screaming at his O-line with a day like that?) I have no idea why they traded McCarron. I can only surmise that the Bills are pulling a Suck for Luck type deal, tank the season and hope to get some draft picks next year. They also lose a ton of dead cap space, and will have money to spend.

    This is going to be a long, ugly season. I think the Bills are the new doormat of the NFL.

  38. The Ravens might be the best Defense in the NFL but Peterman has proven HE STINKS repeatedly!!! This is not brain surgery!!!!

  40. Even if you throw Josh Allen in front of the fire, the offensive line whether it is him or Nathan need to be getting their chemistry going. As they are the problems. Not really the QB’s.

  41. sammyias says:
    September 10, 2018 at 4:59 pm
    Colin Kaepernick should get a call … If he can win in Buffalo, it would prove collusion really did happen.

    ————————
    And if he cant win he can always sue the opponents.

  42. Don’t worry Buffalo – The Raiders got humiliated yesterday and they didn’t even play. Wait until they get blasted tonight. Gruden may not make his first week without busting a gasket.

