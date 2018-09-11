49ers may be down two guards this week

Getty Images

The 49ers came out of their Week One loss to the Vikings with several injuries to deal with.

Chief among them are the issues that sent starting right guard Mike Person and his backup Joshua Garnett to the sideline. Person hurt his foot and Garnett dislocated a toe, which left the 49ers to move rookie Mike McGlinchey from right tackle to guard during his pro debut.

On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said that it will be a few days before the team knows if they’ll have to shuffle the line again against the Lions.

“But we’ve got to see how they respond to treatment during the week to kind of have an idea of whether they have a chance this week and, going forward, whether it will be week-to-week after that. Need a few more days to kind of understand that,” Shanahan said, via the East Bay Times.

Shanahan said that wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is day to day with a thigh bruise and that linebacker Brock Coyle is in the concussion protocol.