Agent: Kamar Aiken re-signing with Eagles

Veteran wide receiver Kamar Aiken is re-signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to his agent David Canter.

Aiken was among the Eagles’ cuts at the end of the preseason. However, with Week One now in the books, he can be re-signed without his entire year’s salary being fully guaranteed.

Aiken appeared in two preseason games for Philadelphia last month. He caught 15 passes for 133 yards in 15 games played for the Indianapolis Colts last season. He had spent the previous three years with the Baltimore Ravens, setting career-highs with 75 catches for 944 yards and five touchdowns in 2015.

Aiken and Markus Wheaton were both among the Eagles final cuts. Wheaton was re-signed last week when Mack Hollins went on injured reserve. Now Aiken is back on the roster as well.