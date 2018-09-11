Anthony Barr: Facing Aaron Rodgers would be just another football game

Getty Images

After quarterbacking the Packers to a comeback win on Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers said he will play against the Vikings this weekend despite the knee injury that temporarily took him out of the lineup.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy didn’t go that far when he spoke to reporters on Monday and one consideration will certainly be how well Rodgers can protect himself against Minnesota defenders. That group includes linebacker Anthony Barr, who broke Rodgers’ collarbone with a hit early last season.

Many around the Packers thought Barr should have been penalized and Rodgers wasn’t happy with Barr’s reaction after the hit, but said this summer that “it’s time to move on for everybody.” With a date at Lambeau Field looming, Barr sounded ready to do the same.

“It’s another football game,” Barr said, via the Pioneer Press.

Barr added he’s “not worried” about the reaction he’ll get from the crowd after getting an unpleasant one last December. It will be warmer outside than it was for that contest, but the fans will likely be chilly toward Barr whether Rodgers gets the green light to play or not.