As Raiders gave up on Mack, Rams and Seahawks took a different tack

Raiders coach Jon Gruden is not backing down from his decision to trade star pass rusher Khalil Mack, but his latest explanation for the move wrongly suggests that the Raiders had no other choice.

“Obviously Khalil Mack didn’t want to play here. That’s what’s being missed here. He was under contract,” Gruden told ESPN. “He was under contract, he never showed up for an OTA, he never showed up for training camp, and it was obvious he wasn’t going to show up for the season. Don’t forget that. We have to get ready to play and I want players that want to be here, that want to help us put this thing back in high gear.”

Of course, there’s nothing that says a player has to be traded just because he doesn’t show up. The Rams didn’t trade Aaron Donald when he didn’t show up, the Seahawks didn’t trade Earl Thomas when he didn’t show up, and many, many NFL teams have worked things out with players who held out of training camp.

The Raiders could have done what the Rams did with Donald and given Mack the contract he wanted. Or the Raiders could have done what the Seahawks did and held firm until Mack reported. (Unlike Thomas, Mack likely wouldn’t have reported in time to play in Week One, but if the Raiders had refused to budge he would have reported eventually, as his only other option would have been retiring.)

But Gruden is on Year One of a 10-year contract and calculated that the draft picks and cap space he acquired by trading Mack to the Bears will be worth it. In the long term, he might be right. In the short term, he’s wrong to suggest that he had no other choice.

32 responses to “As Raiders gave up on Mack, Rams and Seahawks took a different tack

  4. It’s “bad for business” for Seahawks, Steelers, Rams to treat players without respect. GM’s need to understand they’ve got 52 other young men on that roster hoping that if they prove themselves, the team will recognize those feats with new, attractive contracts.

    So when Seattle disrespects Earl, when the Rams say they’d acquire-then-dump Mack, when the Steelers disrespect Bell year-after-year; what impact does that have on the locker room? Is it worth it? If one guy decides to walk elsewhere in free agency, then you’ve negatively impacted the team, its reputation, and future prospects.

  7. Nothing will ever be Chucky’s fault. Get used to it. He’s just an innocent bystander and always will be.

    He needs to own the Mack situation. From not negotiating with Mack to the trade, it was all Gruden.

  10. “3 Fingaz says: September 11, 2018 at 9:15 am Cheaters 27 Texans 20”

    Obsessed loser-trolls always bring up the Pats in an article about other teams.

  14. Gruden is a new coach in Oackland who was put in a difficult situation. I’m sure it was very difficult for him to commit the most money given to a defensive player in NFL history to a guy he’s never met yet he’s an offensive coach. If he did he would be almost handicapping his whole philosophy yet the draft picks open up all dreams for him & we all know how much he loves the draft.

  16. Regardless of how Chucky chose to handle Mack, it appeared Mack was not going to play until he had a big contract with Carr’s contract they just couldn’t afford him anymore. Raiders were smart not to tie up that much money in him and get what they could. as long as they don’t whiff on the draft picks, they will be fine.

  17. bottom line : you cant have success when you pay defensive players QB money, unless you have a QB on a rookie deal. However when that day day comes where your QB wants to be the highest paid QB in the NFL ( which is par for agents/qb’s) and you have a defensive player making 25 million, your doomed with 50 million going to two players. Funny Raiders and Bears both had terrible second halves of a gamer. In the Raiders case , the refs gave the Rams more yards in penalty yards in the first half , than they had in total offensive yards. Rams are a legit SB contender.

  21. datwell600 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:33 am
    The cap was introduced to stop a handful of players from hijacking a team.
    —————–
    But, that IS what seems to be happening.
    My favorite writer (Peter King) was gong on and on about how it is a good thing to use 10% of the cap for 2 players… CRAZY, couldn’t believe it.
    The CBA was setup to spread the money around.
    Instead of giving it to rooks it is now being given to a couple of vets.
    CRAZY!

  22. I’d have a lot more respect for Gruden if he’d just come out and say we didn’t want to pay Mack for what he’s worth and he feels the draft picks they got will help build the team for the future.

  23. .
    Khalil Mack alone was not going bring the Raiders an AFC West championship. They need to get their cap in order and bring in an influx of new talent before they’ll be surpassing Kansas City, Denver and the Chargers.
    .

  24. If the Raiders would have had Mack last night I’m sure they would have won, actually no they wouldn’t have. It’s a good thing the Bears won with Mack’s dominating performance, oh wait they lost.
    PFT must really have it in for gruden. Maybe he slept with Florio or smiths wife.

  25. Amazing and not one post from Joe Toronto, he must have locked himself in his mom’s basement and refused to come out until the Raiders get a win. I hope he has lots of beef jerky stashed down there, he’s going to be there a long time.

  26. Mack had a great game and is a great player that deserved to be paid. The success or failure of Oakland’s end of that deal won’t be determined for 3 years at least though.

  28. The Raiders have had one winning season in the last 15 years. Gruden wasn’t brought in to continue that garbage. He’ll get this team turned in the right direction. He still has a lot of cleaning up to do. You can’t build a dynasty when all your money is tied up between 2 guys. I thought the Raiders looked good last night. The rookie tackle played well, and their running game looked good. The Rams 2 best plays were defensive penalties against the Raiders, and they had the number one offense in the league last year. I’m excited about the Raiders’ future.

  29. Gruden called a pretty good game, but the execution was poor. Even Booger appreciated the play calling of coach.
    Carr had deer in the tail lights look on his face the second half, even though the oline did a pretty good job against a super talented dline. Didn’t even look down field, was getting the ball out as quickly as possible. Jared Cook loved it, not sure about the WR’s. And the blooper interception was as bad a play as I’ve seen him ever make.
    This loss falls squarely on the shoulders of Carr.

  31. The Mack situation is going to haunt that team. What kind of message does it send to the young guys when you draft and develop a star player like Mack and then not pay him? I can’t imagine the young guys in that locker room are busting their ass for this organization. Preserve your body and go get paid by someone else.

    The Raiders are old, short on talent and have a coach who is still stuck in the 90s and tied to a $100M guaranteed contract. Do they even have the money to buy out Chucky in a couple of years? The future looks bleak for that team.

  32. purplepride11 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 9:10 am
    Gruden is stupid, he didn’t even try to keep.the best player on his team. If the reports are true he never even called him.

    Says the fan of the team that is the NFC version of the Bills zero Super Bowl victories !

