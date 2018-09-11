Ben Roethlisberger has a banged-up elbow

Getty Images

The Steelers worked overtime on Sunday, long enough to get their quarterback banged up.

Via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Ben Roethlisberger has an elbow injury that may limit him early in the week in practice.

It wasn’t the result of any specific incident, according to Tomlin, but “just bumps and bruises” from normal game play.

The Steelers will need Roethlisberger to be at 100 percent for Sunday, given that the Chiefs will be bringing their high-powered offense to town in what could be one of the best games of Week Two.