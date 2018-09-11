Bennie Fowler signing with Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2018, 10:36 AM EDT
Corey Coleman wasn’t the only wide receiver to work out for the Patriots on Monday and he’s not the only one signing with the team on Tuesday.

Bennie Fowler also worked out for the team and Field Yates of ESPN reports that he’s joining Coleman on the 53-man roster. The moves come a day after the Patriots parted ways with wideouts Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen.

Fowler spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos after going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2014. He spent 2014 on the practice squad and caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns in 45 regular season outings.

Fowler also caught the final NFL pass of Peyton Manning’s career. That pass came on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 victory.

Coleman and Fowler, who spent the offseason with the Bears before getting cut this month, join Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson as receiver options.

  3. The new england patriots signed UNDRAFTED Bennie Fowler
    to push UNDERPERFORMING 1st round BUST corey coleman.

  If a patriot player drops the ball….does it still get marked as a catch by the refs? Just asking due to the curiosity from watching Gronk this weekend.

  vaphinfan says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:56 am
    If a patriot player drops the ball….does it still get marked as a catch by the refs? Just asking due to the curiosity from watching Gronk this weekend.

    1 4 Rate This

    —————-

    hand under the ball is still a catch

    we saw it with ununawa last night with the jets

    goodell has cheated the pats for you so many times, and you still want more?

    pathetic

  vaphinfan says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:56 am

    If a patriot player drops the ball….does it still get marked as a catch by the refs? Just asking due to the curiosity from watching Gronk this weekend
    —————————————-
    Yup. Those are just reserved for Gronk, no one else.
    Certainly not D’Andre Hopkins the very same game.
    Got anything else?

  11. Wow, Fowler and Corey Coleman to the Patriots, and Brian Quick to the Skins. Dez is still sitting on his couch. Bet that Ravens offer doesn’t look so bad now. LMAO

  12. If a patriot player drops the ball….does it still get marked as a catch by the refs? Just asking due to the curiosity from watching Gronk this weekend.
    **************************

    Dont like the rule but it is what it is…

  tylawspick6 says:
    September 11, 2018 at 11:04 am
    vaphinfan says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:56 am
    If a patriot player drops the ball….does it still get marked as a catch by the refs? Just asking due to the curiosity from watching Gronk this weekend.

    1 4 Rate This

    —————-

    hand under the ball is still a catch

    we saw it with ununawa last night with the jets

    goodell has cheated the pats for you so many times, and you still want more?

    pathetic
    ++++++++++++++++++++++
    Yeah that's why there are pictures of Goodell at Kraft's house on the internet. I think your confusing "cheated the pats" with punishing the patriots for cheating. And by the way Goodell has not caught the patriots cheating one time….it's always been opposing teams. Goodell looks the other way until another team reports them.

  vaphinfan says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:56 am
    If a patriot player drops the ball….does it still get marked as a catch by the refs? Just asking due to the curiosity from watching Gronk this weekend.

    ———————————————————————

    No, it counts as a touchdown for the Eagles.

  16. There will be Pats fans that pretend to be master scouts and call this a genius move.

    As a normal Pats fan, like most are, we appreciate the methodical approach of grabbing former high round draft picks and putting them in a structured environment with the greatest QB of all time at the cost of a bag of peanuts.

    That’s what most people don’t get. We appreciate the luxury of simply watching the games and trusting Bill.

