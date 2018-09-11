Bennie Fowler signing with Patriots

Getty Images

Corey Coleman wasn’t the only wide receiver to work out for the Patriots on Monday and he’s not the only one signing with the team on Tuesday.

Bennie Fowler also worked out for the team and Field Yates of ESPN reports that he’s joining Coleman on the 53-man roster. The moves come a day after the Patriots parted ways with wideouts Riley McCarron and Chad Hansen.

Fowler spent the first four years of his career with the Broncos after going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2014. He spent 2014 on the practice squad and caught 56 passes for 698 yards and five touchdowns in 45 regular season outings.

Fowler also caught the final NFL pass of Peyton Manning’s career. That pass came on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 victory.

Coleman and Fowler, who spent the offseason with the Bears before getting cut this month, join Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson as receiver options.