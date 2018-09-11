Bill O’Brien: I know that Deshaun Watson will improve

AP

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gave his play in the season opener a scathing review.

Watson said he was “terrible” against the Patriots while going 17-of-34 for 176 yards, a touchdown, a lost fumble and an interception. Watson also criticized himself for a lack of energy in his first regular season start since tearing his ACL six starts into his rookie season.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien cited that layoff and Watson’s limited time in the league while discussing his belief that better days will come for the quarterback.

“We all have to do better,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We have to put them in better positions coaching-wise, he has to make better reads, make better decisions. Again, it’s only I think his seventh game as a starter in this league. He hasn’t played football in a live game, a regular season game, in a while. Played in the preseason but not in a regular season game. There’s a little bit of rust involved in all of those things and I know that he will improve. He’ll work very hard to improve but there’s a lot of work to do.”

One spot where the Texans may struggle to do better in the weeks to come is on the offensive line. The group struggled against New England and they’ll be shuffling the deck to replace right tackle Seantrel Henderson after his season-ending ankle injury. If they don’t improve there, Watson’s bid to do so will be more difficult.