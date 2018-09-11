Bill O’Brien: I know that Deshaun Watson will improve

Posted by Josh Alper on September 11, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
AP

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gave his play in the season opener a scathing review.

Watson said he was “terrible” against the Patriots while going 17-of-34 for 176 yards, a touchdown, a lost fumble and an interception. Watson also criticized himself for a lack of energy in his first regular season start since tearing his ACL six starts into his rookie season.

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien cited that layoff and Watson’s limited time in the league while discussing his belief that better days will come for the quarterback.

“We all have to do better,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We have to put them in better positions coaching-wise, he has to make better reads, make better decisions. Again, it’s only I think his seventh game as a starter in this league. He hasn’t played football in a live game, a regular season game, in a while. Played in the preseason but not in a regular season game. There’s a little bit of rust involved in all of those things and I know that he will improve. He’ll work very hard to improve but there’s a lot of work to do.”

One spot where the Texans may struggle to do better in the weeks to come is on the offensive line. The group struggled against New England and they’ll be shuffling the deck to replace right tackle Seantrel Henderson after his season-ending ankle injury. If they don’t improve there, Watson’s bid to do so will be more difficult.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Bill O’Brien: I know that Deshaun Watson will improve

  2. Is the plan for Watson to block for himself too?

    No quarterback can thrive behind that offensive line.

    With Watson, we could be looking at the next Andrew Luck.

  4. Mr. Glass??

    J V says:
    September 11, 2018 at 10:33 am
    Is the plan for Watson to block for himself too?

    No quarterback can thrive behind that offensive line.

    With Watson, we could be looking at the next Andrew Luck.

  6. Looking at the bright side, they have played the toughest game they will have this season. Sadly, they will still finish 7-9.

  7. Houston had the worst record in the league and their head coach was fired because of a meltdown by their then starting quarterback. Picking first in the draft is a rare opportunity to address a team’s most urgent need. So, they picked a DL, Jadaveon Clowney, instead of a quarterback like Blake Bortles, who was the first QB picked that year. Years later, they finally realized their mistake and traded up to get Watson, after wasting money on a free agent who had attitude problems both in Denver and in Houston.

  8. Belichick’s now involved with the defense. It will be a tough out for any QB the Patriots face. Just ask Joe Montana or Peyton what it was like facing Belichick’s defenses.

  9. Again, Watson is a decent QB but this is the NFL and coaches have over half dozen games on film of him and they know how to plan against him. Afraid he was a one year wonder. Texans overall are very much overrated as well.

  10. Besides coming off an injury….they always talk about second tear players “making the jump”. But in the case of a quarterback that’s complicated by the league having a full year of tendencies on tape.
    That might have been a factor in Watson’s play.
    Nobody breaks down tape as well as the Patriots.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!