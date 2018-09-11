Brian Quick back to Washington

Getty Images

Washington still needed receivers, even if not Dez Bryant.

The team took a step toward backfilling the position this morning, with the agents for Brian Quick tweeting out word that he was rejoining his old team.

Quick was part of final cuts there this year, but with injuries reducing them to three healthy wideouts, having someone who could step in quickly was a priority.

The 29-year-old Quick played in 11 games for Washington last year, catching six passes for 76 yards. The former second-round pick of the Rams was in the process of overcoming being in a Jeff Fisher offense when a shoulder derailed his 2014 season, though he bounced back to catch 41 passes in 2016.