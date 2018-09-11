Broncos bring back Shamarko Thomas

AP

The Broncos have brought safety Shamarko Thomas back to the team.

Thomas signed with the Broncos this summer, but failed to make the cut to 53 players in Denver. The team announced that he re-signed with the team on Tuesday.

Had Thomas been on the roster for Week One, the Broncos would be on the hook for his salary for the entire season.

Thomas opened up training camp with the Colts, but he was released shortly after being ejected from the team’s first preseason game for an illegal hit. Thomas also dealt with an eye injury after signing with Denver in August.

The Broncos had an open roster spot after cutting wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on Monday.