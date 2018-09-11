Buccaneers sign cornerback Marcus Williams

Getty Images

The Buccaneers added some depth to their secondary Tuesday, agreeing to terms with former Saints defensive back Marcus Williams. No, not that one.

The Williams the Bucs added was the cornerback from North Dakota State, not the safety whose missed tackle led to Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs‘ game-winning touchdown in the playoffs.

The one the Bucs signed was the one who played for the Jets and Texans, with stints with the Cardinals this offseason as well.

The one the Bucs signed has 10 career interceptions, and gives them some experienced help while Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves are dealing with injuries.

Again, it’s not that other one.

To clear the roster spot, they cut offensive lineman Adam Gettis, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.