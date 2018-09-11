Chargers still struggle to find their footing

Posted by Mike Florio on September 11, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
AP

Sunday’s “home” game for the Chargers looked more like the famed Kansas City “Sea of Red,” with Chiefs fans taking over the soccer stadium where the other L.A. team will spend the next two seasons. The Chargers aren’t faring much better on TV, in their new home or their old one.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, via SportsBusiness Daily, the Chargers drew a 5.5 rating in L.A. on Sunday, nearly 28-percent less than the 7.6 rating for Cowboys-Panthers on FOX. (Thanks, Oxnard.) In San Diego, the Week One TV rating landed at 11.7, lower than last year’s average of 14.2, and also lower than 13 of the 16 games the team played in 2017, its first one not in San Diego in more than 50 years.

In the last year before the move, the Chargers averaged a 24.4 rating in San Diego. In 2010, the Chargers cranked out a 31.6.

With the Rams winning the early fight for L.A. and with plenty of locals still loyal to the Raiders, the Chargers could be in for a real struggle, unless and until this annual “it” team finally delivers on that promise.

10 responses to “Chargers still struggle to find their footing

  2. This is one of many examples of why LA doesn’t deserve two NFL teams… And I’m not even a Chargers fan, but seriously the NFL should have just left em in San Diego.

  3. The NFL really screwed up letting the Raiders move to Vegas. They would have been better received in LA and MAYBE the Chargers would be getting more run if they were the team moving to Vegas.

  5. For a team with supposedly no fan base, they certainly have a lot of interest from people concerned about their supposedly no fan base…..

  8. The chargers could be good this year. Week one sucked, but luiget and bosa playing makes a difference. Awful Defense and special teams lost us that game. The offense did what they want all game, rivers carved the chiefs except for one bad throw. The dropped balls by the receivers look a lot more to me like shaking off the rust than a trend.

    It’s a real issue though to literally play 16 games on the road. Even if things go better this year, which I expect them to- I don’t know how this team could avoid being held back by this awkward and unfavourable situation with the stadium.

    Two more years of this and then moving in with the rams, who will own the stadium, and are owning the “fight for LA?”

    This isn’t looking great. Im a charger fan from Canada, really wish it would have worked in San Diego. Even if we could have stayed in SD until the move to Inglewood, so we could avoid this soccer stadium nonsense.

  9. Unreal. LA has two teams based there and yet the Raiders are still LA’s team. I’m not even a Raiders fan but gotta give kudos to Mark Davis. May be terrible owner from football operations perspective but he somehow navigated owning 3 markets.

