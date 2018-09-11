Chargers still struggle to find their footing

AP

Sunday’s “home” game for the Chargers looked more like the famed Kansas City “Sea of Red,” with Chiefs fans taking over the soccer stadium where the other L.A. team will spend the next two seasons. The Chargers aren’t faring much better on TV, in their new home or their old one.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, via SportsBusiness Daily, the Chargers drew a 5.5 rating in L.A. on Sunday, nearly 28-percent less than the 7.6 rating for Cowboys-Panthers on FOX. (Thanks, Oxnard.) In San Diego, the Week One TV rating landed at 11.7, lower than last year’s average of 14.2, and also lower than 13 of the 16 games the team played in 2017, its first one not in San Diego in more than 50 years.

In the last year before the move, the Chargers averaged a 24.4 rating in San Diego. In 2010, the Chargers cranked out a 31.6.

With the Rams winning the early fight for L.A. and with plenty of locals still loyal to the Raiders, the Chargers could be in for a real struggle, unless and until this annual “it” team finally delivers on that promise.