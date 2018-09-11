Colts promote Lenzy Pipkins, place J’Marcus Webb on IR

Getty Images

The Colts placed offensive tackle J’Marcus Webb on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. He started at right tackle in place of Denzelle Good, who is nursing knee and wrist injuries, and injured his hamstring on the next-to-last of the Colts’ 82 offensive snaps against the Bengals.

It is another blow to the team’s offensive line.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo missed Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

The Colts promoted Lenzy Pipkins from the practice squad to take Webb’s spot.

Indianapolis also has cornerback concerns with Chris Milton in concussion protocol.

Pipkins arrived in a trade with the Packers on Aug. 26. He was among the team’s final cuts, but the Colts signed him to the practice squad last week.

He played in 12 games, with one start, for the Packers as a rookie last season. Pipkins made 17 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass defensed and one special teams stop.

The Colts also announced they have signed cornerback Tarvarus McFadden to the practice squad.