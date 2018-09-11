Daryl Williams headed for knee surgery

Getty Images

Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams tore his MCL and dislocated his kneecap in the preseason, but he was deemed well enough to play in the season opener against the Cowboys.

Williams didn’t make it through the game before suffering another knee injury, however. Panthers trainer Ryan Vermillion did not specify the exact nature of this problem, but said that Williams will be headed for surgery.

“Daryl injured his right knee when a Cowboys player fell into the side of his knee,” Vermillion said in a statement. “After evaluation, it is team physician Dr. Pat Connor’s recommendation that Daryl undergoes surgery to repair the injury.”

There’s no word on a timeline for Williams’ recovery, but it seems unlikely that he’ll be making another quick return to the lineup. Amini Silatolu took over for Williams after he was injured against Dallas.