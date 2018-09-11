Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s elbow is a little banged up after Week One and one of his blockers is also dealing with an injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday media session that right guard David DeCastro fractured his hand during the tie with the Browns. He missed two snaps, but didn’t show any signs of serious injury during the game or after it came to an end.

Tomlin said the injury could limit DeCastro, but there are no shortage of instances of linemen playing through similar injuries. Assuming his ability isn’t heavily compromised, that would certainly be the Steelers’ preference for how things play out against the Chiefs this weekend.

Cornerback Joe Haden is dealing with a hamstring injury and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu hurt his shoulder against Cleveland.