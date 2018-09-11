Derek Carr: Score doesn’t dictate how game went

Getty Images

The Raiders lost 33-13 to the Rams on Monday night in a game they led 13-10 at halftime, which is the kind of change in fortune that suggests things went haywire for the home team in the final 30 minutes.

An inability to pressure Jared Goff told much of the story of why things went down the drain for the defense and the offense’s momentum completely disappeared. They ran 10 plays and punted three times on their first three drives and then Derek Carr threw the last of his three interceptions on two straight drives to end any hopes of rallying for a victory.

After the game, Carr lamented that those errors, “critical errors” per head coach Jon Gruden, and the final score would overshadow the positives for the Raiders.

“Some of the good things will be overlooked because of the bad stuff, and that’s a shame,” Carr said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We did some good things. The score doesn’t dictate how the game went.”

It’s generally the case that positives are given little weight in the face of three turnovers by the quarterback and a 20-point loss on your home field. For Carr, Gruden and company to bathe in compliments, they’ll need to avoid those things in the future.