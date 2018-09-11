Dolphins release Gavin Escobar

Getty Images

The Dolphins re-signed tight end Gavin Escobar last week. He was inactive Sunday and released Tuesday.

The team announced the move, which was necessary to sign center Travis Swanson to the 53-player roster.

It marks the second time in 11 days that the Dolphins have cut Escobar. He was released out of the preseason, too, after initially signing with the team in April.

Escobar played two games with the Ravens last season after spending four seasons in Dallas after the Cowboys made him a second-round choice in 2013.

He has 30 career receptions for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.