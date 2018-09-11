Eagles have decided on QB for this week, will announce later in week

Getty Images

The Eagles have settled on a quarterback for this week. Although offensive coordinator Mike Groh said he would leave it to head coach Doug Pederson to announce, the expectation is that Nick Foles will start again.

Philadelphia plays at Tampa Bay.

“I think we feel pretty confident, and coach will make that announcement,” Groh said, via video of his press conference from the team. “We’re already onto the game plan and moving forward with that at this point and time in the week.”

A report last week said Wentz needs more time to rehab after tearing his ACL and LCL last November. Per Chris Mortensen of ESPN, Week Three is a realistic target date for Wentz’s 2018 debut.

The Eagles are tied for 29th in total offense after the first week, with Foles ranking 29th in passer rating at 50.7. The Super Bowl MVP completed 19 of 34 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.