Falcons place Deion Jones on injured reserve

The Falcons made it through an entire offseason and preseason without a major injury.

One week into the season, they’ve now put their second defensive starter on injured reserve.

The team announced that linebacker Deion Jones was placed on injured reserve.

“Following the game last Thursday, Deion reported soreness in his foot, so we sent him for further tests,” head coach Dan Quinn said. “We got the results of those tests back today, and he unfortunately will require a procedure that will result in us having to place him on injured reserve. We are bummed for Deion, but we do expect to get him back at some point this season. He represents all that we are looking for in a Falcon player, and while he will not be on the field for us right now, he will continue to have a presence in our building.”

Jones joins safety Keanu Neal on IR, a major blow to their ascending young defense.