Greg Olsen expected to miss significant time

The Panthers haven’t elaborated on the condition of tight end Greg Olsen, but the fact he watched the end of Sunday’s game on crutches while wearing a walking boot suggested the news wasn’t good.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the perennial Pro Bowl tight end is expected to miss “a significant chunk of time” because of the injury.

While the option of putting him on injured reserve in hopes of getting him back after eight games is an option, this seems sort of apparent.

The injury is to his right foot, the same one which was broken and surgically repaired last year, costing him nine games.

The bad luck with injury ended a pair of impressive streaks for the veteran tight end. He became the first time end to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2014-16. He also went 10 years without missing a game. Other than two games his rookie year (2007), Olsen hadn’t missed any time until the broken foot last year.

UPDATE 12:49 p.m. ET: The Panthers just announced that Olsen had indeed broken his right foot again. No surgery is planned at this time, and they said they’d monitor his condition “on a monthly basis.”