Greg Olsen hopes to play again this season after fracturing foot

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen announced he has fractured the same foot that required surgery during the 2017 season. Thus, as was reported earlier Tuesday, the Pro Bowler will miss significant time.

Olsen, though, said he hopes to return this season, forgoing surgery in favor of rehab.

Here is the statement Olsen released on Twitter:

“Unfortunately, during Sunday’s game vs. Dallas I fractured the same foot that required surgery during the 2017 season. Since returning to action last season and throughout the 2018 preseason, my foot responded incredibly well to the surgery, and I had no limitations as I prepared for this season. I had very high expectations for this season as I felt I had one of my best training camps of my career.

“To say I am disappointed in this development would be an understatement. I believe my greatest career achievement has been my ability to play every game for over a decade. Unfortunately, the last two seasons have not continued that trend.

“With that being said, we are optimistic this is not how my 2018 season will end. After consulting with our medical team, we have determined our best course of action is to press forward with my rehab in hopes of playing again this season. We will re-examine our options this offseason in regards to my foot and our path forward. I look forward to rejoining my teammates on the field as early as possible.”

The injury to his right foot cost him nine games last season.