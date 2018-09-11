Jaguars cut defensive tackle to make room for Dante Fowler

Getty Images

The Jaguars cleared the roster spot they needed to make room for the return of Dante Fowler.

Now, all they have to do is see how Fowler fits in.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, the Jaguars released defensive tackle Michael Bennett to make room for Fowler’s activation after his one-week suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Of course, Fowler has had his own violations within the team. He was suspended for a week during the preseason after getting into a fight in practice with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The team’s hoping things return to normal, but other teams asked if he was available in trade.

Fowler, the former No. 3 overall pick, had 10 sacks last year including the playoffs. But the Jags didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, making this a contract year for him, as he tries to rebuild what seems to be an uneasy alliance with one of the guys in his own meeting room.