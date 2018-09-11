Jaguars cut defensive tackle to make room for Dante Fowler

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 11, 2018, 12:25 PM EDT
The Jaguars cleared the roster spot they needed to make room for the return of Dante Fowler.

Now, all they have to do is see how Fowler fits in.

According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, the Jaguars released defensive tackle Michael Bennett to make room for Fowler’s activation after his one-week suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Of course, Fowler has had his own violations within the team. He was suspended for a week during the preseason after getting into a fight in practice with fellow defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. The team’s hoping things return to normal, but other teams asked if he was available in trade.

Fowler, the former No. 3 overall pick, had 10 sacks last year including the playoffs. But the Jags didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, making this a contract year for him, as he tries to rebuild what seems to be an uneasy alliance with one of the guys in his own meeting room.

3 responses to “Jaguars cut defensive tackle to make room for Dante Fowler

  1. Trade him to Detroit. We need pass rush. We’ll give you our second rounder next year, which will probly be the first pick in the 2nd round. That’s almost like a first rounder. Please?

  2. nflfollower says:
    September 11, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Yeah, the Lions also need an Offensive line and a new QB, Stafford is awful.
    Then you’ll need a new Head Coach. Patricia’s defense was terrible in SB LII and it was equally bad last night. In his last two games his defenses gave up 89 points…lmao.

  3. nflfollower says:
    September 11, 2018 at 1:19 pm
    I approve this transaction

