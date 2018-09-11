Jared Cook sets Raiders’ record with 180 receiving yards

Getty Images

Jared Cook had a career-high 180 yards on Monday night in the Raiders’ loss to the Rams. It set the team’s single-game receiving yards record by a tight end.

He also owns the same record for the Rams and Titans, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Cook caught eight passes for 169 yards and a touchdown while playing for the Titans against the Jaguars in 2011, and he made seven catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns for the Rams against the Cardinals in the 2013 season opener.

“I wouldn’t want to play with any other tight end, that’s for sure,” tight end Lee Smith said, via Gehlken. “That speaks for itself right there. The guys makes my life easy. I can just go out there and do the dirty work while he just shreds people. The guy is a freak show. The guy is 6 foot 5. What is it, ‘Megatron?’ That’s who Jared is. He just so happens to play tight end instead of receiver.

“There’s no way to cover him. If your question is why a guy like that has bounded around, it beats me. But I’m sure as hell glad he is because now he’s setting records here instead of setting records in Nashville or L.A.”