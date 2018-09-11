Jets say they knew what was coming from Lions

Getty Images

There were times last night the Jets were having such an easy time of it with the Lions offense, that it was almost like they knew what was coming.

As it turns out, they did.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets defense picked off five passes in last night’s 48-17 win, which they attributed to their scouting.

“We were calling out their plays as he was getting up to the line,” linebacker Darron Lee said.

“We knew his signals. We knew everything. That’s just preparation as a defense. . . . It seemed like we were in his head as a defense.”

But it wasn’t subterfuge, they said, but an intense week of preparation, with cornerback Morris Claiborne calling it the best week of film study he could remember.

Lee had two of the interceptions, returning one for a touchdown (perhaps Bart Scott approves), with Claiborne, Jamal Adams and Trumaine Johnson getting their hands on Lions passes.