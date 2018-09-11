Kickoff Weekend featured points, comebacks and returns

Getty Images

The NFL got off to a slow start with the Eagles and Falcons playing an ugly affair, but at least it came down to the last play for those who hung around long enough.

Week One, though, offered excitement, offense and comebacks all weekend. According to the NFL:

The 765 points scored in Week One — an average of 47.8 per game — ranked in NFL history on Kickoff Weekend. There were 791 points scored in season openers in 2012 and 788 in 2002.

The 88 points scored in Tampa Bay’s 48-40 win over New Orleans are the most points scored in a single game on Kickoff Weekend in NFL history and topped a record that stood for almost 71 years. The previous record was 87 points scored in Philadelphia’s 45-42 win against Washington on Sept. 28, 1947.

Twelve of 16 games in Week One were one-score games — within eight points — in the fourth quarter.

Five teams that trailed in the fourth quarter rallied to win or tie — Philadelphia, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Denver and Green Bay.

The Packers’ victory marked only the eighth time a team has won after trailing by 20 or more points on Kickoff Weekend. The last time was in 2016 when Kansas City rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Chargers 33-27.

The 12 return touchdowns scored in Week One — six on interception returns — were the second-most since the 1970 merger. There were 13 in 2011.