Lions claim OL Jamil Demby, waive Bradley Marquez

Getty Images

The Lions made a change to their roster a day after opening the year with a 48-17 loss to the Jets.

They have claimed offensive lineman Jamil Demby off of waivers from the Rams. Wide receiver Bradley Marquez was waived in a corresponding move.

Demby was a sixth-round pick by the Rams this year and lost his spot on the 53-man roster when Aaron Donald was activated ahead of Week One. Demby, who was a four-year starter at Maine, joins the team after Andrew Donnal was inactive for Monday night due to injury.

Marquez played seven offensive snaps on Monday and 18 snaps on special teams. One of his roles was a gunner on the punt coverage team and it wasn’t a good night for that unit as Andre Roberts broke two long returns, including a 78-yard touchdown in the third quarter.