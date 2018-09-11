Lions running game still isn’t fixed

Getty Images

Much was written and said in the offseason about the efforts to fix a broken running game. The repairs remain underway.

During Monday night’s debacle of a debut for coach Matt Patricia, the Lions gained 39 yards on 15 carries, an average of 2.6 yards per carry.

Theo Riddick led the parade of three-wheeled floats with 20 yards on four carries. Much-hyped rookie Kerryon Johnson? Five attempts, 17 yards. And free-agent acquisition LeGarrette Blount, who exited in the third quarter with an apparent injury that the Lions never officially announced, had four carries. For negative-three yards.

The blowout nature of the game naturally forced the Lions away from the run, but with all the focus on improving the ground attack, it’s hardly a great debut. The fact that this stat has been largely overlooked in the aftermath of the game underscores the reality that many, many other things went wrong for the Lions on Monday night.