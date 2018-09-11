Marcus Peters’ homage to Marshawn will surely draw a fine

AP

The game-clinching pick six from Rams cornerback Marcus Peters was punctuated by a backward dive into the end zone, coupled with Peters grabbing something other than the football.

It was an obvious homage to his cousin, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who has a habit of (as he puts it) grabbing his “ding-ding” when he scores a touchdown.

It’s also an obvious violation of the now-relaxed celebration rules. And it’s odd that ESPN made no mention of it, despite showing the play several different times.

The officials didn’t flag Peters, not that the 15 yards would have made a difference at that point in the game, with the Rams up by 20. But Peters undoubtedly will receive from the league office a letter with an unmistakable “thou shalt not grab thy ding-ding” message.