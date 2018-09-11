Matt Nagy: Bears have to develop “finish mentality”

Getty Images

Bears rookie coach Matt Nagy was initially looking for the positive.

But after a day to reflect on his team blowing a 20-0 lead to the Packers and allowing a stirring comeback by Aaron Rodgers, Nagy knows his team has big steps to make.

“So we’ve got to really have that finish mentality,” Nagy said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “We can’t talk about it. We’ve got to do it, everybody included. I think our guys need to understand that close isn’t good enough, which they will. They know that and they understand it’s a long season. Nobody wanted this game more than we did.

“It definitely hurts, like I said last night. It stings. But we need to use this. We need to go ahead and use this to get better. If you have the negative pessimistic approach to it then that’s all wrong. We’re not going to have that.”

The difference in the halves was striking for the Bears. They dominated the Packers defensively, and knocked Rodgers out of the game while generally harassing him.

But the Bears offense stalled after looking reasonably efficient in the first half.

Nagy said he thought quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will “keep growing,” and showed impressive poise. He also said cornerback Kyle Fuller was “so mentally strong,” after Fuller dropped what could have been a game-clinching interception. Regardless, he has plenty to work on after his first game in charge.

“We didn’t finish it,” Nagy said. “So I’m about to learn where we’re at as a staff, where I’m at as a coach and where they’re at as players. That’s the most challenging part and that’s why they bring me in here — for these type of situations. It is not going to be rosy the whole time. It’s not. We’re not going to lose our confidence at all, I promise you, from this game. We’re going to learn from it, stick together.

“It’s going to make us stronger and hopefully we’re all sitting here at the end of the season and we can look back and reflect and say, ‘This helped us more than it hurt us.'”

Time will tell if he’s right about that, as developing a winning mentality takes longer than drawing up smart plays or even making player transactions.