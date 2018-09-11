New NFL head coaches went 0-7 in Week One

Getty Images

Seven NFL teams hired new head coaches in the offseason with hopes of improving their spot in the standings.

All of them are in last place after one week of football, however. When the final seconds of the Rams’ 33-13 win over the Raiders ran out, it was certain that all seven new head coaches would begin their tenures with an 0-1 record.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden joined Lions coach Matt Patricia on the wrong side of lopsided Monday night losses. Colts coach Frank Reich, Giants coach Pat Shurmur, Titans coach Matt Vrabel, Cardinals coach Steve Wilks and Bears coach Matt Nagy oversaw losses on Sunday afternoon.

None of the new head coaches are facing each other in Week Two, so the whole group could wind up as losers again in their second time on the field.