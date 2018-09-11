Packers claim Deante Burton off waivers, place Trevor Davis on IR

Getty Images

The Packers placed receiver/returner Trevor Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. They added him to the injury report Sunday with a hamstring injury, listing him as inactive for the season opener.

Green Bay claimed cornerback Deante Burton off waivers from Falcons to take Davis’ roster spot.

Burton signed with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State after the 2017 draft. He spent his entire rookie season on Atlanta’s practice squad.

Burton started this season on the Falcons’ practice squad but was elevated to the active roster last week. He played five defensive snaps and 18 on special teams against the Eagles.

He made one tackle on defense.

The Packers also announced they signed cornerback Will Redmond to the practice squad and released safety Marwin Evans from the practice squad.