Patriots signing Kenjon Barner

The Patriots needed a running back and now they have one.

Kenjon Barner is expected to sign with New England, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The Patriots were expecting running back Jeremy Hill to play a major role in their offense this season, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week One. Barner, who worked out for the Patriots last week, will pick up some of the slack.

A sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2013, Barner has had two different stints with the Panthers as well as two different stints with the Eagles, and he briefly spent time with the Chargers as well. He has 77 carries for 317 yards and 21 catches for 127 yards in his NFL career, and he also has experience returning punts and kickoffs.

  That's strange…… I thought the post was about Barner, a running back, not the coaches. Barner played well this preseason for the Panthers and I whish they had kept him. Patriots are picking up a good one.

