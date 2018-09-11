Paxton Lynch works out for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles worked out quarterback Paxton Lynch, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Lynch had workouts in Buffalo and Detroit last week.

Philadelphia has three quarterbacks on its roster — Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld.

The Broncos waived Lynch on Sept. 3 after two unsuccessful seasons. Denver selected him in the first round of the 2016 draft, and Lynch started only four games and had a 76.7 passer rating with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Philadelphia also worked out former Ravens linebacker Albert McClellan, per Yates.