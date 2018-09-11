Preston Brown, Carlos Dunlap limited in Bengals practice

AP

The Bengals have a quick turnaround with a Thursday game in Week Two and they had a couple of key defensive players listed as non-participants in practice on Monday’s injury report.

Tuesday’s report brought better news for linebacker Preston Brown and defensive end Carlos Dunlap. They were both listed as limited — Brown has an ankle injury and Dunlap is dealing with a calf issue — along with wide receiver Cody Core.

Brown had five tackles and an interception against the Colts. Dunlap had two tackles, a sack and a roughing the passer penalty he took issue with when the game was over.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) and defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia) remained out of practice for the Ravens after missing the opener against the Bills. Running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) and defensive back Maurice Canady (thigh) were listed as out of practice for the second straight day.