Report: Raiders close to deal with Martavis Bryant, plan to play him this week

The Raiders and receiver Martavis Bryant are close to one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Pelissero adds that “barring any hiccup,” the Raiders plan to play Bryant this week.

The Raiders called Bryant on Tuesday morning, and he arrived at the facility later in the day.

Oakland traded a third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh for Bryant this offseason but cut him before the season opener.

Reports have persisted that Bryant faces a possible suspension for another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. But the league has not announced a suspension, allowing Bryant to sign a free agent contract.