Raiders talking to Martavis Bryant about a potential return

The Raiders traded a third-round draft pick for wide receiver Martavis Bryant this offseason, only to cut him before the season started. Now they’re thinking about bringing him back.

Bryant is at the Raiders’ facility today and talking to the team about a potential return to Oakland, NFL Network is reporting.

For months, there have been reports that Bryant is facing a potential suspension for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. But no such suspension has been announced, and until there is something official, he’s free to sign with any team.

It’s odd that the Raiders would cut Bryant at the end of the preseason only to bring him back in Week Two of the regular season, but just about everything that Raiders coach Jon Gruden has done so far in his second stint with the team has been odd. He may be considering bringing back Bryant as yet another surprising move in a year that has had many of them for the Raiders.