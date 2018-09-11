Raiders think long snapper Andrew DePaola has torn ACL

Getty Images

The Raiders moved on from longtime long snapper Jon Condo this offseason, but they’re going to have to have a Plan B now.

According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, the Raiders fear long snapper Andrew DePaola suffered a torn ACL during Monday’s loss to the Lions.

The injury happened in the first quarter, and tight end Lee Smith was able to replace him the rest of the game, with no apparent issues on punts and two field goals. That’s not a long-term plan, as they’ll have to go find one soon.

The Raiders signed DePaola to a four-year, $4.27 million deal this offseason.