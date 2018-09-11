Rams take first lead, head to fourth quarter up 20-13

Getty Images

The Rams have their first lead of the 2018 season.

Trailing 13-10 at halftime, Los Angeles scored the only 10 points of the third quarter to take a 20-13 lead heading to the final 15 minutes.

Greg Zuerlein hit a 28-yard field goal with 9:04 remaining in the third quarter to knot the game, and Cooper Kupp gave the Rams the lead with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff on the final play of the third period.

In the second half, the Rams are looking more like the Super Bowl contenders everyone predicted. They had 149 yards in the third quarter and held the Raiders to only 17.

Goff now has completed 10 of 18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Gurley has 14 carries for 65 yards and one catch for 19 yards. Aaron Donald remains without a stat.