Report: Texans to sign cornerback Shareece Wright

The Houston Texans are signing cornerback Shareece Wright after a workout on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The addition of Wright helps the Texans with depth following the loss of Kevin Johnson to injured reserve for at least half of the season due to concussions.

A third-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in 2011, Wright has played for four teams during his eight seasons in the NFL. He spent last season with the Buffalo Bills and this offseason with the Oakland Raiders before being let go at the end of training camp.

He has played in 79 career games with 48 starts. He has two interceptions and two forced fumbles in his career.