Sam Darnold: “I thought I played pretty well”

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will be a New York tabloid cover boy on Tuesday morning after leading his team to a dominating win in Detroit, but Darnold was measured in his self-assessment afterward.

Darnold said after the game that he still needs to find a rhythm with his receivers, having not played with them much. But he generally felt he had a solid first game as a pro.

“I hate to say it but those types of things are going to happen in the first game, just starting to get a rhythm with the guys,” he said. “Other than that, I thought I played pretty well.”

Darnold threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his first NFL snap, and he acknowledged that was a bad pass. But he said he didn’t let that get him down, and he didn’t throw another interception.

“Right when I let it go I thought I had him, then right when I released it I saw the defender and thought, ‘Oh, shoot,'” Darnold said. “On the interception I was pretty nervous, but after that I put it behind me.”

That’s what the Jets need from Darnold, whose first game went more than just pretty well.