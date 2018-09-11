Seahawks consider moving C.J. Prosise to receiver

Getty Images

With a glut of running backs and a short-term shortage of wideouts, given the MCL injury to receiver Doug Baldwin, the Seahawks may slide a tailback to the outside.

Third-year running back C.J. Prosise could be moved to receiver.

“We’ve been talking about it,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday. “He does have the background [with] a couple years in college.”

Prosise currently is buried on the running back depth chart, behind Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, and Mike Davis. Baldwin’s absence drops the Seahawks to four active receivers, creating a need for another.

Prosise had no rushing attempt or receptions in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.