Seahawks expect Doug Baldwin to miss “a couple weeks”

The Seahawks expect to play without receiver Doug Baldwin “a couple of weeks,” according to coach Pete Carroll.

Doctors diagnosed Baldwin with a Grade 2 partial MCL tear in his right knee, ESPN reports.

“He’s really gonna go a few days at a time here,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “Let’s see what happens. We’ll wait and see. We don’t know yet. It could be a couple weeks. It could be a couple weeks, and we’ll find out. He’s as tough as you get. We’ll need to wait.”

The Seahawks play the Bears on Monday night and then the Cowboys on Sept. 23.

Carroll said the Seahawks are promoting receiver Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad. The NFL’s transaction wire listed the release of safety Shalom Luani, whom they acquired for a seventh-round pick from Oakland on cut-down day.

Baldwin played only 11 plays Sunday before being injured. Russell Wilson targeted him once.