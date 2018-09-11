Shaquem Griffin could see less time this week in favor of Austin Calitro

AP

Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin started at weakside linebacker and played 41 of 74 snaps. Austin Calitro played 33.

But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll suggested Tuesday that Calitro could see more time this week as starter K.J. Wright remains out with a knee issue.

“Austin did pretty well and Griff, he had some problems on some stuff,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “There were some things that happened to him that wasn’t quite as clean as we would have liked. He got fooled on a couple things, but he played hard, and he played tough and all of that. It’s just [his] first game, trying to figure it out. Even through preseason, he’s had a lot of reps, but stuff happened to him for the first time in this game that hadn’t happened before, and he didn’t always see it the way he needed to.

“It’s a difficult transition that he’s making. It’s a lot to do in a short amount of time. They had a nice offense; they did some nice stuff, and he wasn’t quite where he wanted to be at times. So we’ll just keep going. We’ll find out during the week how the guys play and how they do and how practice goes, and we’ll see what we’re going to do about play time.”