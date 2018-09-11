Shawn Williams: I don’t know what else they want me to do

AP

Bengals safety Shawn Williams was ejected from Sunday’s victory over the Colts after drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on a scrambling Andrew Luck.

Luck was in the grasp of another Bengals defender and had been brought down when Williams delivered his hit. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said Williams “just can’t” make a hit like that, but Williams said he was unclear about how to handle the play in any other manner.

Williams claimed he didn’t know if Luck was going to try to run him over, which is a bit hard to believe given he was on his way down before Williams began to deliver a blow, and said he doesn’t “know what else I’m supposed to do.”

“If you guys have any suggestions on what I can do to not get a flag and still do my job, then let me know,” Williams said, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “… All the onus is on me to understand. I don’t know if they want you to know what Andrew Luck is going to do. I don’t know what he’s going to do. If it was up to me he should slide and give himself up earlier, but he didn’t.”

Williams’ feeling wasn’t shared by officials, Lewis or Bengals defensive coordinator Teryl Austin. He said he hasn’t heard anything from the league office about a possible suspension, which may be less likely than a fine given Williams was already ejected from a game due to the hit.