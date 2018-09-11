Texans place Kevin Johnson on IR, hope it’s short term

AP

The Texans placed starting cornerback Kevin Johnson on injured reserve after his second concussion of the year. But they plan to designate him for a return, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson will miss at least eight weeks.

Johnson was injured in a head-first collision in Sunday’s game against the Patriots, leaving him dazed. He had just passed concussion protocol and returned to practice two days earlier.

Johnson previously injured his head in a preseason game against the 49ers.

He has played only 19 games, with eight starts, over the past three seasons because of knee and head injuries.

Johnson also needed several stitches Sunday after cutting his index finger.